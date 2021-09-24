Covid: the health pass will open to Chinese vaccines, but on one condition

VACCINES – People vaccinated against Covid-19 abroad with Chinese vaccines will now be able to benefit from the health pass in France, on the condition, however, of receiving an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna, the government has decided.

These people will be able to receive their health pass “7 days after the administration of a complementary dose of a messenger RNA vaccine” (that is to say Pfizer or Moderna), according to a decree published this Thursday, September 23 in the Journal official.

A third dose with an mRNA vaccine

At this point, four anti-Covid vaccines are authorized in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission: those from Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

But at the global level, the WHO recognizes others: the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac, as well as versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine which are equivalent to it but are manufactured outside the European Union (like the Indian Covishield vaccine). The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is not yet recognized by the EU or the WHO.

Until now, people vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, which require two doses, could not obtain a health pass in France without going through a full vaccination with one of the recognized vaccines. Now a third dose of mRNA vaccine will suffice.

It will have to be made “at least four weeks after the last injection carried out abroad”, specified the General Directorate of Health (DGS) in a note intended for caregivers.

After a single dose of Chinese vaccine, two doses of mRNA vaccine

To be able to benefit from this third dose, these people “will have to present paper or digital proof of their complete vaccination (that is to say of each injection carried out abroad)”.





If they have had only one dose of Chinese vaccine, they “will have to receive two doses of mRNA vaccine in order to complete their vaccination schedule and thus obtain their health pass in France”, underlines the DGS.

People vaccinated with two doses of one of the AstraZeneca versions manufactured for the extra-European market could already obtain their health pass “through the ‘French abroad’ portal or the ‘Tourist’ portal” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recalls the DGS.

France already vaccinates with several different vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very close. Thus from April 27, the Orientation Council of the Vaccine Strategy and the High Authority of Health indicated that they could be interchanged without risk. Regarding efficacy against Covid, different studies show that when two different mRNA vaccines are injected, they immunize as well as with two same doses, because they have almost exactly the same effect. On the other hand, if one is vaccinated with vaccines developed using different technologies, immunity improves, because the immune defenses are stimulated in two different ways. For example, people who have received one dose of AstraZeneca followed by a dose of Pfizer are up to 60% more protected than with two doses of Astra.

Better immunity sometimes leads to… more fever and body aches after the injection. These unpleasant sensations, directly related to the inflammatory reaction caused by the vaccine, are nevertheless harmless and disappear within a few days.