    Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest luxury craze

    New life for Cristiano Ronaldo for a few weeks. After nine seasons in Madrid and three more in Turin, CR7 has returned to British life for a big comeback for Manchester United. A comeback that is going for the best on the pitch, since the Portuguese star has already scored four times in three games, igniting the fans of the Red Devils.

    Outside, Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with some uncertainties, an environment too noisy because of … sheep having forced him to move after a week. But CR7 knows how to taste the pleasures of British life, and in particular motorized … The Sun indeed unveiled yesterday the arrival of the Portuguese in training behind the wheel of a magnificent Bentley. A Bentley Flying Spur with an estimated value of almost 300,000 euros which did not fail to cause a sensation …

    to summarize

