More

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is already getting wet for a future transfer

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

    If he returned to Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) is probably not at his last club before retirement. In any case, this is what his mother Dolores Aveiro thinks, who confided in A Bola this Thursday. “He has to come back here to Portugal. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I told him once: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you go back to Sporting’. He replied ‘we’ll see’, ”slipped CR7’s mother.

    Dolores Aveiro feared seeing him at Manchester City

    Now elusive about the possibility of a return to his training club, Cristiano Ronaldo, however, never imagined anything other than the Red Devils when leaving Juventus Turin for England. And he especially did not think of the Citizens.

    After worrying about seeing him sign for the Skyblues, Dolores Aveiro was quickly reassured on the subject: “We talked a lot about Manchester City, but he said to me: ‘Mom, don’t worry about what they say, because I’m going to Manchester United “. I said I really liked it and it made me happy. Seeing the stadium filled with 75,000 people chanting his name was exciting ”.


    CR7’s mother sends him to Sporting

    Eager to see her son again play at Sporting Lisbon before his death, Dolores Aveiro made it known to the Portuguese press. Barely back at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is already sent to a new destination.

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNfl Week 10 Point Spread Picks First Look
    Next articleGuardians of the Galaxy: an explosive extract to learn all about the powers of the five heroes

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC