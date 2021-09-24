Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is already getting wet for a future transfer

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

If he returned to Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) is probably not at his last club before retirement. In any case, this is what his mother Dolores Aveiro thinks, who confided in A Bola this Thursday. “He has to come back here to Portugal. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I told him once: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you go back to Sporting’. He replied ‘we’ll see’, ”slipped CR7’s mother.

Dolores Aveiro feared seeing him at Manchester City

Now elusive about the possibility of a return to his training club, Cristiano Ronaldo, however, never imagined anything other than the Red Devils when leaving Juventus Turin for England. And he especially did not think of the Citizens.

After worrying about seeing him sign for the Skyblues, Dolores Aveiro was quickly reassured on the subject: “We talked a lot about Manchester City, but he said to me: ‘Mom, don’t worry about what they say, because I’m going to Manchester United “. I said I really liked it and it made me happy. Seeing the stadium filled with 75,000 people chanting his name was exciting ”.



