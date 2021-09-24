criticized by Antonetti for his lack of humility, Mbappé was defended by Pochettino

The PSG coach was keen to defend his striker following criticism from Frédéric Antonetti during the last Ligue 1 match.

His response was expected. And unsurprisingly, Mauricio Pochettino came to defend Kylian Mbappé this Friday at a press conference, on the eve of the Parisian trip to Montpellier in Ligue 1. Asked about the sentence of Frédéric Antonetti, dissatisfied Wednesday evening with the attitude of the world champion after Achraf Hakimi’s goal at the end of the game and a little room for his goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, the Argentine technician defended his protégé while ensuring he heard and understood the criticisms of his counterpart. Perfect way to keep everyone happy.





“I can understand what he said Pochettino advances. You have to take the context into account. They lost the game in the 94th minute. I can understand his frustration. Mbappé is a wonderful guy, a great competitor, who always wants to win. If there were any problems, you have to put them in context. Mbappé is an extraordinary and very humble boy. But I can understand Antonetti’s frustration“. End of debate.