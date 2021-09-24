Cyril Hanouna: His son Lino intervenes in TPMP and dezingue the chroniclers!

Would Lino Hanouna be ready to take up the torch? The young son of Cyril Hanouna shared his point of view regarding the work and the personality of each columnist of Do not touch My TV. A funny and cute sequence at the same time that we owe to Sasha Elbaz. This September 24, the one who presents his column every Friday The ‘editorial’ indicator shared a video in which the PAF troublemaker’s son can be seen letting go.

Only the pretty curls of the 9-year-old boy appear on the screen but his voice is clearly perceptible. He answered many questions from Sasha Elbaz, who was curious as to who the young man would see animating. TPMP in place of his dad. And everyone took it for their rank! “Which columnist would you like to see in your father’s place? Castaldi?”, asks Sasha Elbaz. “I don’t care about Benjamin Castaldi”, answers Lino, tit for tat. “Bernard Montiel?“asks Sasha Elbaz. “Montiel, he is too old and Isabelle, she is 90 years old, it’s not possible “, launches the boy. “Maxime Guény? Matthieu Delormeau? Gilles Verdez?”, impatient the journalist. “He sucks Delormeau. Gurez Verdez, he’s 100 years old. Guillaume Genton, I don’t believe in him”, answers Lino.





Apparently, no member of Baba’s team has found favor in the eyes of Lino Hanouna, who sees himself in his father’s place in a few years. A sequence that made Cyril Hanouna and his team laugh. “Your daughter too, she has a good business sense. She sold me a Bounty for 10 euros and she knows how to do it”, said Isabelle Morini-Bosc, speaking of Bianca Hanouna, the eldest daughter of the host, aged 10. The truth comes out of the mouths of children, right?