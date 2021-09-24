Dancing on the famous planet tube Jerusalema is not without risk, here’s why – Ouest-France evening edition

For a year, it has been looping on all radio stations around the world. The planetary hit Jerusalema even gave birth to a dance challenge on social media. But a recent Irish study that looked at the phenomenon reveals that it is not without health risks. Explanations.

You must know the song. She’s been around the world for a year now. The famous tube Jerusalema it is this famous Zulu song brought up to date by the young South African producer Master KG and interpreted by the singer Nomcebo Zikode. After confinement, he literally hit the nail on the head.

Then the success was amplified thanks to social networks on which a dance challenge around the title appeared. The #jerusalemadancechallenge is a challenge to which millions of Internet users still lend themselves. They film themselves dancing to the song. But there you have it: a recent Irish study, spotted by the Sunday Times , has just revealed that this challenge is not without danger for those who try to meet it.

Achilles tendon ruptures





These Irish researchers have shown that the challenges of popular dances on social networks cause many injuries in amateur dancers. It was already known that Sunday or Saturday night dancers are exposed to musculoskeletal injuries caused by sudden intense activity on the dance floor in untrained individuals.

But this time, the researchers looked at injuries related in particular to the South African tube. Jerusalema. They found that for those who lack practice, and lend themselves to reproducing the choreography of the song tend to suffer an Achilles tendon rupture.

The researchers explain that the sequences of small jumps with frequent changes of foot and occasional pushes do indeed constitute a risk of injury. One sequence in particular requires, they explain, “A push in which the participant accelerates forward while rapidly transferring his weight to the opposite foot then prepositioned in plantar flexion”.

It is this transfer of weight to the flexing forefoot that is likely to cause the Achilles heel to rupture. The study is based in particular on the case of three men aged 42, 50 and 58, who had fun with their children or grandchildren to reproduce the famous choreography. And there, crack: their tendons have ruptured.

This is why it is better to take on this challenge by being in good physical shape or after having warmed up well beforehand. Otherwise, just dance a slow dance, it’s much less risky.