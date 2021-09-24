Daniel Craig is now Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy

PEOPLE – Actor Daniel Craig has been named honorary commander of the Royal Navy, earning the same rank as his on-screen character, James Bond, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday (September 23rd).

The nomination was revealed a week before the UK theatrical release of To die can wait, new part of the adventures of the famous secret agent, and the fifth and last film of Daniel Craig in the skin of 007.

“Daniel Craig is well known for having been Commander Bond for the past fifteen years – a naval officer who provides security for Britain on missions around the world,” said Admiral Tony Radakin. This is what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skills in the same way as Bond himself. ”





The “real” Bond

For his part, the 53-year-old British actor said he felt “privileged” and “honored” by this appointment. A sort of Royal Navy ambassadors, honorary officers help promote the British Navy and its role in the world.