Daniel Craig is now Honorary Commander of the Royal Navy

PEOPLE – Actor Daniel Craig has been named honorary commander of the Royal Navy, earning the same rank as his on-screen character, James Bond, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday (September 23rd).
The nomination was revealed a week before the UK theatrical release of To die can wait, new part of the adventures of the famous secret agent, and the fifth and last film of Daniel Craig in the skin of 007.
“Daniel Craig is well known for having been Commander Bond for the past fifteen years – a naval officer who provides security for Britain on missions around the world,” said Admiral Tony Radakin. This is what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skills in the same way as Bond himself. ”
The “real” Bond
For his part, the 53-year-old British actor said he felt “privileged” and “honored” by this appointment. A sort of Royal Navy ambassadors, honorary officers help promote the British Navy and its role in the world.
Prior to the presentation of the honor, the actor met Commander Frances Bond, who works at Royal Navy Headquarters in Portsmouth, southern England.
“Colleagues gave me a lot of fun about being the real Bond, but I never imagined that I would one day meet the actor who played it,” noted Frances Bond.
Close collaboration
During the production of the last opus of the 007 franchise, which will premiere on Tuesday, September 28 in London, the filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defense.
The HMS Dragon warship appears in the film as well as the Type 45 destroyer, with its red dragon emblem on the hull, which we see slicing through the waves in the latest trailer.
The release of the next James Bond, initially scheduled for March 2020, has been postponed several times and postponed for a total of 18 months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
