Daniel Stendel laid off, Benoît Pedretti provisionally appointed

It is not a real surprise that AS Nancy Lorraine has just announced this Friday evening, as the 2021-2022 season is currently unfolding in a catastrophic manner. The Lorraine club announced the dismissal of Daniel Stendel and his staff after the draw conceded against Amiens to Marcel Picot within the framework of the 10th day of Ligue 2 (1-1), and this while the Nancéiens evolved for more than 45 minutes at 11 against 9.

“The decision has been taken to lay Daniel Stendel and his staff off. Benoît Pedretti will take over the interim at the head of the professional team pending the appointment of a new coach ”, Nancy simply said on her Twitter account, a few minutes after the ASNL’s poor performance against the Picard club. The former midfielder with 22 selections for the France team will therefore have, for an indefinite period of time, the onerous task of redressing a team that has won none of its first 10 Ligue 2 games (4 draws, 6 defeats) under the leadership of the German technician, who had signed a two-year contract on May 20.



