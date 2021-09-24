David and Cathy Guetta: Their 14-year-old daughter Angie has really grown up!

She is already a young teenager! Angie, the daughter of Cathy and David Guetta, celebrated her birthday on September 23, 2021 and, by blowing out her candles, she especially blew a wind of nostalgia. On her Instagram account, her mom shared many childhood memories … as well as a very recent photograph, on which we can see how she grew up!

“Happy birthday my darling Angie, my princess. For 14 years you have filled me with happiness, you are such a kind, caring, loving, funny, intelligent and too pretty young girl, writes the queen of the ibizean nights. I like your perseverance, your will to do well, your concern to make people happy around you. You are my happiness, my daily sun, you bring me so many unique moments. I love you so much … thank you for being you my beauty.“





She sings, she takes lessons, she would like to be a singer

It’s a safe bet that Angie will make a big splash in the next few months. And for good reason, she is preparing to take over from her father, since she studies music very seriously, while continuing her studies very rigorously. “Today she is in grade 5 or 6 piano, she plays very well, explained Cathy Guetta to Purepeople, in full promotion of its SeeMy Cosmetics range. She sings, she takes lessons, she would like to be a singer. But at the same time she works very well at school, she doesn’t want to tell herself that she will be a singer and not have studied alongside. So she tries to lead it all, but poor thing, she can’t do it because she works all the time!“

Angie is the daughter of David and Cathy Guetta, and the little sister of Elvis. She left France with her parents, lived in London with her mother and is about to move to the United States. Perfectly bilingual, the teenager could well make a career in music, like her father, and why not share a duet with him soon …