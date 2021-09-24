Deadlines are exploding to renew an identity card or passport

“High demand period“. Here is what is written in red on the paris.fr site on the dedicated page to make an appointment to renew your identity card or passport. The city then gives a series of tips to take your troubles patiently. if you are in the situation of having to renew your identity document. The situation is similar on the site of the town hall of Lille for example, where the next proposed appointment is on November 5 at the time of this writing, that is to say more than a month of waiting.

According to the ANTS (National Agency for Secure Titles), which oversees the issuance of identity documents, there is currently an average national delay of 22 working days to obtain an appointment at the town hall in order to redo your identity card and up to 24 working days for a passport. Sometimes you have to wait two months in some cities. To which must be added a fortnight to obtain the identity document. Suffice to say that it is already much too late if you want to go abroad for the All Saints holidays …

One million identity cards not renewed in 2020

Why is there such an explosion in demand today? According to the prefect Anne-Gaëlle Baudouin, director of Ants, the reason is to be found on the side of the Covid-19 epidemic. “Our activity slowed down during the hard period of the Covid so everyone is trying to make up for lost time“, she explains. Her services have calculated that between 2020 and early 2021, a million national identity cards were not requested compared to normal.”Because of the Covid and the lockdowns, we have seen a collapse in demand for the titles. -39% for passports and -18% for identity cards“, explains the prefect.

While the epidemic is decreasing in France and it is again possible to travel abroad, the French are flocking again to town halls to renew their titles. “It’s a very recent catch-up, explains Anne-Gaëlle Baudouin. We have seen very significant demand since August, whereas generally this is before summer, from March and then with a very strong peak in June. The question is whether the postponement of requests will be total or partial“.

Health constraints complicate the organization of town halls

The delay is therefore much longer than the 11 working days recorded last April, for example. “The current situation therefore looks like a seasonal peak, a little shifted in time, explains the director of Ants. This is also due to the proper organization of town halls. There were obviously fewer staff in August to manage files, there are also health constraints, regular cleaning, people gauges, etc. All this weighs on time“.

This average delay of 22 working days conceals very different realities on the territory and concerns more metropolises than small towns. According to Ants, there are 2,356 municipalities that have a system for collecting requests for renewal of identity documents.





Deployment of the new identity card

Another reason that may explain the current traffic jam: the deployment of the new identity card, in bank card format, everywhere in France since August 2. “We have already issued a million new ID cards since last Friday. There is a novelty effect that adds to the demand of the moment shape“, analyzes the director of Ants. France complies with a European regulation of 2019 in order to harmonize the format of national identity cards, which now includes a chip and biometric elements.

If the deadlines for obtaining an appointment to renew identity documents are exploding, this is not the case for the verification, manufacturing and delivery process, piloted by the Ants once the file has been submitted. in town hall. It is always necessary to count a fortnight after the appointment for the identity document to be available. State services had anticipated this strong demand at the end of the hard period of the Covid, explains Anne-Gaëlle Baudouin.

Another current point of tension: the various global shortages linked to the resumption of post-Covid activity. “We have been very vigilant about having sufficient stocks, especially with regard to microprocessors and plastic“, explains the director of Ants.”No worries at this point“, reassures the prefect, in close connection with the national printing press which deals with the production of identity documents.

Anticipate your request and move

What advice should be given to citizens who need to renew their identity card or passport? “Anticipate as much as possible, obviously“, recommends Anne-Gaëlle Baudouin. It is also possible to make an appointment in a town hall other than that of his place of residence, since these requests are now de-territorialised. So why not go and try your luck in a smaller town hall, likely to be less overwhelmed by demand?

Also note that if your passport has expired, an identity card is sufficient to travel to many countries in Europe. In addition, those issued between January 1, 2004 and December 31, 2013 to adults have their period of validity automatically extended by 5 years, or 15 years in total, without this having to appear on the document.