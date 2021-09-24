Death of Roger Michell, director of “Love at first sight in Notting Hill”

First passed through the theater, the filmmaker headed for the film sets. In 2020, he signed “Blackbird”, with Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet.

The filmmaker Roger Michell, director of the romantic comedy Love at first sight in Notting Hill, died Wednesday at the age of 65, his family announced Thursday. “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, author and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22,” according to a statement from his agent. The causes of his death have not been disclosed.

Son of a diplomat, Roger Michell was born on June 5, 1956 in South Africa, and lived as a child in Beirut, Damascus and Prague, before returning to the United Kingdom. He began his career in theater and television, where he directed series and television films. Roger Michell went to the cinema in 1996 by bringing the play to the screen My Night With Reg.





Cult movie

But it was in 1999 that he obtained the consecration with the romantic comedy Love at first sight in Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Having become a classic of the genre, the film written by Richard Curtis traces the love story of a Hollywood star and a London bookseller. In 2002, he made Uncontrolled slips, with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, or in 2017 My cousin Rachel, with Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz.

In 2020, he signed Blackbird, with Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet. In early September, he promoted The Duke at the Telluride Film Festival. The film due for release at the end of the year tells the story of the theft of a Goya painting by a taxi driver in London in the 1960s.

He was married to actress Kate Buffery, with whom he had two children, and then to actress Anna Maxwell Martin, with whom he also had two children before their separation.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

You may also be interested in this content: