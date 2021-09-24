Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Hideo Kojima’s game with Norman Reedus at its best on PS5?

Here’s our take a look at the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, Kojima’s acclaimed work on PS4 in just a few minutes. This new version of the software turns out to be refreshing and improves the experience in many ways. But is it perfect for all that?

This Director’s Cut is illustrated first by its improved capabilities thanks to the performance of the PS5, its new music, but above all by its addition of content that is not stingy. On the gameplay side, new constructions are available such as the cargo catapult, facilitating certain missions which see their duration be shortened. This is not the only machine that allows this and we explain in the video what this implies for the experience as a whole.





This version also offers new game modes, such as the shooting range or circuits, which is rather atypical for this universe. At last, new missions will be added to this Director’s Cut, more infiltration oriented and we are also going to review the ones that were exclusive to the PC version.

If you want to know what we think in detail of all these points, it’s all in the video just above!