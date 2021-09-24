Dembélé, medical joker, Shaqiri, Aouar, Bosz had things to say

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: Les Gones’ 10 biggest sales

The absences of Juste and Dembélé

“Malo Gusto and Moussa Dembélé will not be there. For Malo, he played a lot of 100% matches for a young player. He’s a sprinter, he started every match because Leo was injured, and there you go. medical joker to replace Dembélé? No, we have good players, so that will be fine. I was very disappointed for him, but that’s how it is. I’m worried of course, but it’s been a few weeks that I am when I see the schedule with only two days off between games. It will happen again, unfortunately. “

The current dynamic

“Every victory is good for confidence. We have changed the way we play, and victories help. A player who wins is a totally different player from a player who loses. And then outside the locker room, it changes for the club , for the supporters … “

The level of Ligue 1

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve always been told to watch out for the next opponent (laughs). (…) I’m not surprised by the level of the L1, for me it’s a great championship. strong, fast attackers who know how to play blocks, but I have also seen opponents who come looking for us high. “

Shaqiri

“Shaq, he hasn’t always started at Liverpool, he hasn’t played a lot, so we are careful with him, we have to be careful. We know he is a very good player, but he is not not 100% yet, well I hope so. He’s not injured at the moment, he’s training, he’s playing, that’s good. “





Aouar

“For Houssem, against Troyes with a little more success, he would have scored two goals and everyone would have said ‘great’. But to have chances you have to make calls, and he knows how to do it, he’s an intelligent player. “His exit? I watch match after match, we have several good players, I don’t always have the same needs. Lucas Paqueta hasn’t played against Strasbourg, for example, either.”

