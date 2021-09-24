“Denouncing rape, it did not help me in my life”

Four years ago, she was one of the first to confide in the actions of Harvey Weinstein. The beginning of a nightmare for the actress who confides in an autobiographical story entitled Anatomy of a wild heart.

“When I spoke, it was very hard” : four years ago, actress Asia Argento was one of the first to denounce the sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. For this lively flay, the #MeToo movement must condemn rapists, without turning into a “fashionable” label. “I can’t say that it helped me a lot in life to tell what happened to me over twenty years ago with Weinstein”, the 46-year-old actress told AFP, on the occasion of the release of an autobiographical story, Anatomy of a wild heart (Hors collection editions).

The daughter of the Italian master of horror cinema Dario Argento declared in 2017 that she was raped by the American producer in 1997, when she was 21 years old, triggering an unprecedented wave of women’s freedom to speak, in cinema and beyond.

Facts she talks about in her book, as well as the nightmare years that followed. “When I said that, it was a tsunami, she continues. It didn’t help me, it put me in a state of enormous depression, but it was my conscience that told me that I had to tell the truth ”.

“When I discovered that there were several women who had experienced the same thing, (…) that this guy was a ” serial ” predator, (…) I could not escape this voice who said to me “how are you going to feel if you know all this, (and that) you don’t say it”, how are you going to feel in ten years, if this guy can live his life? “, she continues.

A few months after denouncing Weinstein, she was accused by American actor Jimmy Bennett of sexually assaulting him when he was 17, a matter which was said to have been the subject of a financial transaction. She has denied the young man’s version of events and does not wish to return to this case. “These are things that do not belong to my present (…) I have no resentment”, she evacuates.





“Not my struggle”

The artist refuses to be “a symbol”: “I thought my mother had fought for women’s liberation, sexual liberation … To find myself now talking about the same thing, it bothers me a bit. It’s not my struggle, I did what I had to do, I’m not interested. “

On #MeToo, his gaze is ambivalent. “It’s like when we listen too much to a word, it loses its importance, when we talk too much about something, it becomes a little hysterical,” she declares, pinning a slogan that has become “Almost fashionable”. But she does not regret anything: “It’s not a loss, because I managed to get this guy to jail.”

The fallen Hollywood tycoon, accused of dozens of rape and sexual assault, was sentenced in 2020, by a first American court, to 23 years in prison, and continues his judicial journey. Anatomy of a wild heart is the story of a battered life, a crazy, free and painful childhood in Rome, between an artist father who neglected her and a violent mother. Then the years of creation, alternately actress, director and musician, in a plume of drugs, love, and mourning, including the tragic death in 2018 of her companion, the successful chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Asia Argento also recounts being raped in 2002 by director Rob Cohen, who allegedly abused her after drugging her – accusations that the latter formally denied when the book was released in Italy. For “the eternal misunderstood ” who rejects bourgeois conventions, putting their life down on paper has been an outlet. “When I threw it all up on (the paper) and then pulled it away from myself, I saw it from afar like looking at a painting,” she recalls. Before concluding : “The others saw what I am and recognized themselves in this painting of my life, I felt less alone.”