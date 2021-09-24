More

    Derek Chauvin, ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd’s murder, appeals

    NewsWorld


    At first instance, the former police officer was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison

    Former US police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed the 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down on him for the murder of African American George Floyd in 2020, according to court documents released Thursday.

    Derek Chauvin attacks on appeal 14 points of his conviction, pronounced on June 25 by the justice of Minnesota for having killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for ten minutes. He complains in particular that the judge did not order the solitary confinement of the jurors for the duration of the trial.

