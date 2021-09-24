Die another day: two James Bonds in the same movie? How that almost happened! – Cinema News

Clément Cuyer appreciates all genres, from good hard-hitting horror films to schoolboy comedy. He is an “old man” of AlloCiné, journalist in the editorial staff for more than two passionate decades. “Too old for this bullshit”? Oh never!

Did you know that Sean Connery had almost taken over his role as James Bond in “Die Another Day” to respond to Agent 007 played by Pierce Brosnan?

A James Bond giving the reply to another James Bond in a part of the famous saga? This scene, a priori improbable, nevertheless almost took place in the feature film Die Another Day, broadcast this Friday evening on France 3!





The New Zealand director Lee Tamahori would indeed have liked Sean Connery, the first interpreter of the famous secret agent, to appear at the beginning of the feature film. The idea would have been to see him, in the role of a former James Bond, come to deliver the new agent Pierce Brosnan. A scene which would have validated the theory of “multiple James Bond” wanting that James Bond is a code name given to certain agents of MI6, who could then quite meet within the same adventure.

In the end, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli did not comply with Lee Tamahori’s request. First because they were against this famous theory of “multiple James Bond” and a kind of “007Verse”, preferring to remain faithful to the concept of the single James Bond played by an actor renewed after a few films. Then because it was out of the question to work with Sean Connery again after the latter’s participation in the unofficial James Bond Never Again.

Finally, it should be noted that if Sean Connery did not resume his role of secret agent in Die another day, he could have appeared in Skyfall. Director Sam Mendes wanted to hire him to play, not the role that brought him fame, but that of the gardener of the estate where Bond grew up, a role ultimately played by Albert Finney



Die Can Wait, which will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance in the famous tuxedo, hits theaters on October 6. With only one James Bond in the credits but a number 007 attributed to actress Lashana Lynch. You follow ?

