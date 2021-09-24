DIRECT. Covid-19: confusion over the third dose in the United States

The essential The latest toll in 24 hours in France is 63 dead. 8,237 people are hospitalized because of Covid-19, including 1,609 in critical care, figures which continue to decrease.

Immunization continues to progress in the country with 50,249,948 people who have received at least one injection (i.e. 74.5% of the total population) and 47,988,307 people who have a complete immunization schedule (i.e. 71.2% of the total population). total population).

Globally, the pandemic has killed at least 4.7 million people. More than 6 billion doses of vaccines have been injected.

> Live events of the day:

9:35 am. Turnaround in the United States. The boss of the Centers for the Prevention and Fight against Diseases (CDC) takes the opposite view of the panel which did not recommend administering a third dose of vaccine to particularly exposed workers. Rochelle Walensky decides to go in the same direction as the American Medicines Agency (FDA) and to authorize the injection of this third dose not only for those over 65 and 18-64 at risk, but also for particularly exposed workers, reports the New York Times in particular. Rochelle Walensky also recommends that the injection of the booster dose be open to those over 50 years of age.

9:15 am. Lower public debt. French public debt fell to 114.9% of GDP at the end of June after peaking at 118.1% at the end of March, reports INSEE. In value, however, it increased by 23.7 billion euros from April to the end of June, reaching 2,762 billion euros. In the previous quarter, the increase was $ 89 billion. The percentage drop is “mainly due to the rebound in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) linked to the recovery,” explains the National Institute of Statistics. According to the government’s forecasts in its draft budget for 2022 presented on Wednesday, the public debt should rise to 115.6% this year then 114% next year.

8:40 am. A canceled festival in Cambodia. Cambodia is canceling its “Festival of the Dead”, an annual celebration in which Buddhist worshipers pay homage to their deceased loved ones. This decision comes after the appearance of Covid-19 among the monks of the capital.

8:15 am. Controls in Australia. Law enforcement officials are carrying out checks on the streets in Melbourne, Australia, to avoid protests against the various restrictive measures in force.

7:50 a.m. Decrease also in Germany. The number of new infections fell in Germany for the second week in a row, according to data from the benchmark Robert Koch Institut. Less than 10,000 people have tested positive in 24 hours, according to the latest report. Reported to the population, this would correspond to approximately 8,000 cases in France where the latest assessment is a little over 6,200 contaminations.



7:15 am. Gradual reopening of bars and restaurants in Cuba and new vaccine. Cuba’s bars and restaurants, closed since January, are gradually reopening tonight in much of the country, including the capital Havana. The curfew imposed at 9 p.m. since the beginning of the year has been pushed back to 10:30 p.m. Business hours are extended and legal notarial services can operate.

In addition, the Cuban drug regulatory authority has given authorization for the emergency use of its locally developed Soberana Plus vaccine for convalescents from Covid-19 aged 19 and over. This vaccine will be given as a single dose to patients who have recovered from the disease “two months or more after their recovery”.

7 hours. Confusion over the third dose in the United States. A committee of US health experts on Thursday refused to include people exposed to the coronavirus in the course of their work, such as teachers or supermarket workers, in beneficiaries of a third dose of Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine, despite the authorization the day before from the US Medicines Agency. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) committee, however, agreed to recommend a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for people over 65 years of age as well as those between 18 and 64 years of age with risk factors for develop a severe form of the disease.

6:45 am. WHO recommends Regeneron antibodies in certain cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommends a third treatment against Covid-19, the synthetic antibodies of Regeneron, but only in certain specific cases. According to an opinion of WHO experts published in the medical journal The BMJ, this treatment is recommended on the one hand in “patients with non-severe forms of Covid who are at high risk of hospitalization”, such as people the elderly or those with weakened immune systems (for example, from cancer or after an organ transplant). On the other hand, treatment is recommended in patients with “a severe or critical form and who are seronegative, that is to say who have not developed their own antibody response” despite the infection. Otherwise, the benefits would not be significant. Marketed by the Roche laboratory under the name Ronapreve, this treatment combines two so-called “monoclonal” antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab.

6.30 a.m. Difficulties over the supply of alcohol in the United States. Global supply difficulties due to the pandemic are causing targeted shortages of alcoholic beverages in the United States. In particular, it is difficult to find glass and caps for bottles. The difficulties of transport, those to find labor as well as the reopening of leisure places, which is accompanied by an increase in demand, increase the phenomenon.

6:15 am. Where to travel abroad? In this period of border restrictions the rules differ from country to country for leisure travel. While the United States is preparing to reopen its territory to the vaccinated, other countries are not accepting tourists. Le Parisien takes stock in this article.