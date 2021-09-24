Discipline: All decisions

Meeting this Thursday evening, the disciplinary committee of the LFP issued its decisions concerning the 6 players expelled during the 6th and 7th days of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Excluded last weekend, the Clermont area Johan gastien and the Montpellier defender Matheus thuler were suspended for one firm match each. A suspension match that they served this week on the occasion of the 7th day of the championship.

As for the 4 players who received a red card on Wednesday evening, the defender from Lorient Moritz Jenz was sentenced to a firm suspension match. He will miss the trip to OL on Saturday on the 8th day. The defender and captain Metz Dylan bronn, excluded at the end of the match against PSG on Wednesday (1-2), was suspended for two matches, one of which was suspended. The Stéphanois keeper Etienne Green will miss the reception of OGC Nice on Saturday but will be available for the derby against OL on the 9th day since his sanction is two games, one of which is suspended. Finally, the Lensois defender Kevin Danso was suspended a firm match.





Youcef Atal and Boubacar Kouyaté soon suspended

In addition, 6 players were suspended from a match, for having received a third yellow card over a period comprising 10 official matches or by revocation of the suspension. This sanction takes effect from Tuesday, September 28, which means that all four players will miss the next day of the championship.

Laurent Abergel (FC Lorient)

Boubacar Kouyaté (FC Metz)

Andreaw Gravillon (Stade de Reims)

Youcef Atal (OGC Nice)

Giulian Biancone (ESTAC Troyes)

Lilian Brassier (Stade Brestois 29)