    Game news Disco Elysium: one of the best RPGs in history arrives on Switch, date and info

    The immensely acclaimed Disco Elysium (and rightly so) took advantage of the Nintendo Direct last night to announce its arrival on Switch in its edition The Final Cut: excellent news for all owners of the machine.

    To say that Disco Elysium is one of the best titles of its kind ever is no exaggeration : not content to be the one who won the most prizes at the Game Awards 2019, critics (19/20 by us) as the players agree that this finely narrated adventure is sensational. With a formidable writing, a polished artistic direction and an obvious intelligence, this police investigation was definitely THE good surprise of two years ago.

    a digital and physical version on Switch

    So, inevitably, when the title lands on a new platform, we have to shout it out loud to warn all those who have not yet tasted the experience. Disco Elysium has just been announced on Switch in its Final Cut edition, including a French translation, using a nice trailer broadcast in full Nintendo Direct.

    More than just a trailer, we also and above all have a release date, next October 12, in dematerialized form at € 39.99 as well as a very nice physical collector’s version scheduled for 2022. Pre-orders are available at this address : we advise you to lean on it if you like a little the great narrative journeys.


