discover the last wishes of the former columnist of Cyril Hanouna in TPMP

While the funeral of René Malleville will take place in a few hours, our colleagues from the Phocéen reveal the last wishes of the former chronicler of “Do not touch My TV“. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you what the Olympique de Marseille supporter wanted for his funeral. Are you ready ?

The sudden death of René Malleville

Olympique de Marseille is in mourning, to say the least. This Sunday, September 19, René Malleville, one of his most emblematic supporters, died. It must be said that for a few weeks, the news of the supporter of the Olympique de Marseille was not good. The former TPMP columnist had been battling pancreatic and liver cancer for several weeks. A fight that he unfortunately lost. The sad news was announced this Sunday, September 19 by one of his close friends on Twitter.

René Malleville was not only a supporter of Olympique de Marseille. Indeed, he also appeared in the various media as a columnist, in particular on the Marseille site: The Phocaean. Thus, after the meetings of the Olympian club, his “Minute de René” was an event awaited by all football fans. It must be said that with its facial expressions, its singing accent or its outbursts, the show had become cult over the years.

Many tributes for René Malleville

Since the announcement of his death, René Malleville has received numerous tributes. Whether from anonymous or from personalities, everyone took the time to talk about the supporter of OM. Moreover, during the last meeting, the fans of the Olympian club had a few words for this great man: “The inimitable”, “uncle”, “big mouth”, “the muse of the whole OM team”, “a nice guy with a big heart”, a “mouth”, a “Big Mister”… As you can see, there is no lack of qualifiers in the mouths of Olympique de Marseille supporters to evoke the most emblematic and media-friendly of them.





Monday evening, the day after René Malleville’s disappearance, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists also took the time to pay tribute in TPMP. Indeed, the host of C8, who carried in his heart the supporter of the Olympique de Marseille said: ”We wanted to pay tribute to the one who marked the history of TPMP, OM, a whole region, television for me. We were talking about René Malleville long before he was on the show. He’s an incredible character (…) His health deteriorated very quickly. We will miss René, I often had him by SMS. We missed him in TPMP, we will miss him in life“.

A festive funeral?

For those who would like to pay a last tribute to René Malleville, know that his funeral will take place on Friday September 24, 2021. According to information from our colleagues at Phocean, they will take place from 9 a.m. at the church of Saint-Miter, in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille. We also learn that the event will be open to the public to respect one of the last wishes of the supporter of Olympique de Marseille. Everyone will be able to attend the funeral of the one who was also a bar owner, welder and bus driver.

René Malleville’s other will is a reflection of his personality. Indeed, for this last farewell, he wished a “festive” funeral: ”He wanted something festive, for everyone to be accepted, for it to sing, for it to applaud …“, Reveals in particular a relative for our colleagues from the Phocaean. As a reminder, he will be buried with a replica of the Champions League cup won by OM. This replica belongs to Stéphane Tapie, the son of the “boss”, Bernard Tapie.



