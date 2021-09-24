Duel comparison: Delonghi Eletta Cappuccino Evo ECAM46.860.B vs Melitta LatteSelect

The Delonghi Eletta Cappuccino Evo and the Melitta LatteSelect are both fairly large coffee makers (their dimensions are very similar) and necessarily occupy a fairly large place on a worktop; small kitchens will have a hard time accommodating these models. Another point in common: they are both covered with good quality plastic that inspires confidence and seems sturdy. Some might regret the absence of “premium” finishes to which these machines could have claimed by their price positioning. The stainless steel touches are inevitably relegated to the cup rest, around the dispensing nozzles and the steam nozzle. Note, however, that the glossy coating of the Delonghi necessarily catches fingerprints a little more, but this is still quite acceptable.

These two coffeemakers are equipped with a control panel with a touchscreen interface which gives access to the various illustrated recipes (and written in full at Delonghi). Both models offer 6 direct-access drinks (coffee and milk) for which it is possible to modify the intensity of the aroma on several levels (5 at Delonghi, 4 at Melitta). Delonghi goes a little further by offering 10 additional recipes via the menu “my“. Obviously, these two machines are quite capable of preparing two coffees simultaneously; they thus combine two preparations and also allow the amount of water in the cup to be adjusted.

These two coffee makers give pride of place to milk drinks using a carafe. At Delonghi, it is integrated into the machine directly by replacing the steam nozzle and offers the possibility of defining the thickness of the foam. At Melitta, the system goes through a milk jug which must be connected to the spout with a plastic hose. As often in this configuration, the milk is not heated in the container, which necessarily limits the possibilities. For example, it is impossible to vary the thickness of the foam.



The capacity of the water tank of the Delonghi is greater than that of the Melitta (2 liters against 1.8 liters). In both cases, this does not mean that you have to fill it up too regularly. They are also both equipped with a water filter, which will delight and reassure those attentive to this point.