Dune: and there are those who don’t like it at all … at all – Cinema News

While “Dune” has reached a press average of 4 out of 5 on AlloCiné, some do not share the general enthusiasm for Denis Villeneuve’s film. Back on the few negative reviews received by the film.

In the cinema since September 15, Dune by Denis Villeneuve (which recorded a very good start in French theaters) seems to have convinced most of its spectators. As evidenced by an average of 4.4 among AlloCiné Internet users, and a press average of 4 out of 5.





And then there are those who hate …

However, while media such as Le Parisien, Les Echos or Le Journal du Dimanche are full of praise for the feature film, other critics have not hesitated to shoot him with red balls.

This was particularly the case at the microphone of the show The Mask and the Feather on France Inter, where the chroniclers unanimously recognized the plastic beauty of Dune, while expressing their deep boredom and their disinterest in the film.

“I found it icy. It’s beautiful, the sets are absolutely sublime, each shot looks like a painting. But after a while, you get bored a lot”, declared Pierre Murat of Télérama, confessing moreover that the other journalists of his writing had all been conquered by the film.

“We really understand that the best Dune is not that of David Lynch, but the one that has never been made, that of Jodorowsky”, added Eric Neuhoff du Figaro.



Warner Bros. France



“I find it very beautiful, interesting from a soundtrack and musical point of view, but it’s an arty object which unfortunately remains quite hollow”, continued Xavier Leherpeur (7th Obsession), approved by Sophie Avon from Sud Ouest:

“You feel like you’ve seen that hundreds of times. (…) We need to be told this at least a little differently. At least, through characters. And indeed, the characters do not exist, they are reduced to their functions. “

Other media, a minority in the AlloCiné press review, also expressed their disappointment. Thereby, Marius Chapuis of Liberation considers that “Villeneuve explains to the viewer what he needs to know rather than letting him feel, doubt, understand, get lost. Even if it means locking him up in the position of an eyewitness.”

And according to Adrien Mitterrand from Critikat.com, “Denis Villeneuve does not manage to draw a way out which would allow his Dune to extricate itself from a talkative and laborious march in a straight line.”

And you, what did you think of the movie Denis Villeneuve ?

(Re) discover the trailer for “Dune” …