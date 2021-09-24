Dying Light on Switch with all its DLC, Dying Light 2 announced

Dying Light and its successor Dying Light 2, not yet released, will both join the Switch catalog, via different media.

The Nintendo Direct last night was an opportunity to discover that Dying Light 2: Stay Human, planned for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One for on February 4th, will also be released on Switch ! But like others before him (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Control, etc …), he will only be released in cloud version. We also learned that it can be demo tested on Switch before any purchase.

the first episode, already announced on Switch in a Platinum Edition version, found its release date: October 19. In Dying Light: Platinum Edition you will be able to enjoy new features exclusive to the Switch : support for the touch screen, gyroscopic aiming, local and online cooperation, movement controls, HD vibrations … On the other hand, this version is a bit special since it contains the four extensions (Kitchen and Cargo and The Bozak Horde released in 2015, The Following released in 2016, and Hellraid released in 2020), the weapon and equipment pack “Ultimate Survivor Bundle”, the “Crash test skin pack”, containing seventeen skins, etc … Techland had announced it as “the richest in content and final edition of the game“.





Dying Light: Platinum Edition will be released on October 19 on Switch, with all in-game content. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released only in the cloud version on Switch on February 4.

