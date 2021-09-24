Eddy Mitchell regrets that Johnny Hallyday “did not listen to his relatives” and surrounded himself “with margoulins, not terrible people” – news

This September 24, Eddy Mitchell shares in an interview some regrets he has vis-à-vis Johnny Hallyday and his end of life. And the enthralling of the idol of young people was not spared!

This Friday marks for Eddy mitchell the release of his latest single. A special title sinceA little bit of love is a tribute to his lifelong friend, Johnny Hallyday. Disappeared four years ago, the singer left a void in the life of his friend, but also regrets. In recent days, he has also been noticed by criticizing the homage paid to the Taulier, whether it is the statue built in his effigy or the concert in his homage. A concert in which he also refused to participate because he “did not see”why (he would) do that kind of bullshit “.

The regrets of “big Brother”

Unsurprisingly this September 24 in The Parisian, the singer gave a layer on the unique personality of his friend Johnny, whom he had already denounced on several occasions. Between their eventful meeting, to say the least, at the age of 15, their years of rock together, until the pain he caused the singer during his last concert since it is with him, that he did his last tour, Eddy Mitchell has some things to say about Johnny. In this interview, he reveals that he was “a bit like his big brother“and protected him as best he could, even though he was only a year older than him. A little bit of love is composed as a letter of regret, without ever saying his name, to Johnny Hallyday – who is nevertheless never mentioned.





“He never listened to anyone”

In his song he says: “It’s a warning shot, not mean, but I blame him. I regret that he screwed up his life a bit, that he did not listen to relatives such as me to calm down. But hey, he always did what he wanted (…) It relieved me to say certain things, it put me at peace with a lot of good or bad memories “, he said before revealing a little more about the unhealthy lifestyle of the rocker. “He could have lived longer if he had spared a little. (…) Sometimes he surrounded himself with margoulins, terrible people, and it was a bit normal for him to be betrayed. I was not the only one to warn him, to tell him to behave better, to drink less, to go to bed earlier… He was getting high. (…) When he took disturbing things, I would tell him to calm down. But he wasn’t listening to me. He never listened to anyone. “