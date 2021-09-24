Eddy Mitchell regrets that Johnny Hallyday “screwed up his life”, he curls up his entourage “of margoulins, not terrible people”

In an interview on September 24, Eddy Mitchell shares a number of regrets he still has towards Johnny Hallyday and his end of life, and he does not spare those close to the Idol of young people!
This September 24 marks the release of the last single fromEddy mitchell but not just any. A little bit of love is a tribute to his lifelong friend Johnny Hallyday, disappeared four years ago. In recent years, the rock singer has made no secret of his nostalgia for the friendship he lost with the disappearance of “the idol of young people”. In recent days, Eddy Mitchell has stood out by criticizing somewhat the homage paid to Johnny, both by the erection of a statue in his homage and by the organization of a large concert. On the one hand, he considers that the artistic work is “a stupid statue”, on the other hand, he refused to participate in the concert considering that he “did not see”why (he would) do that kind of bullshit “. Crude words, which one would expect from an Eddy Mitchell known for his frankness.
The regrets of the “big brother”
Unsurprisingly this September 24 in The Parisian, the singer gave a layer on the unique personality of his friend Johnny, whom he had already denounced on several occasions. Between their eventful meeting, to say the least, at the age of 15, their years of rock together, until the pain he caused the singer during his last concert since it is with him, that he did his last tour, Eddy Mitchell has some things to say about Johnny. In this interview, he reveals that he was “a bit of his big brother” and protected him as best he could, even if he was only a year older than him. A little bit of love is composed as a letter of regret, without ever saying his name, to Johnny Hallyday – who is nevertheless never mentioned.
“He never listened to anyone”
On his song, he declares: “It’s a warning shot, not mean, but I blame him. I regret that he screwed up his life a bit, that he did not listen to relatives such as me to calm down. But hey, he always did what he wanted (…) It relieved me to say certain things, it put me at peace with a lot of good or bad memories “, he said before revealing a little more about the unhealthy lifestyle of the rocker. “He could have lived longer if he had spared a little. (…) Sometimes he surrounded himself with margoulins, terrible people, and it was a bit normal for him to be betrayed. I was not the only one to warn him, to tell him to behave better, to drink less, to go to bed earlier… He was getting high. (…) When he took disturbing things, I would tell him to calm down. But he wasn’t listening to me. He never listened to anyone. “