Eddy Mitchell tackles Johnny Hallyday’s entourage without restraint

Four years already. On December 5, 2017, Johnny Hallyday lost his fight against illness and died at the age of 74. His disappearance caused a wave of emotion across the whole of France, as the rocker had a place of choice in the French musical landscape. During his life, Johnny Hallyday was able to forge very strong friendships, like the one that linked him to Eddy Mitchell.

A few months before the death of Le Taulier, Eddy Mitchell, Jacques Dutronc and Johnny Hallyday had all performed together throughout France, during the tour of Old Scoundrels. This Friday, September 24, the interpreter of “On the road to Memphis “ Where “The last session“gave an interview to our colleagues from Parisian. As usual, Eddy Mitchell played the franchise card, even if it meant jostling some people. He mentions his title in particular “A little bit of love“, which is actually addressed to Johnny Hallyday.”It’s a warning shot, not bad, but I blame him. I regret that he screwed up his life a bit, that he did not listen to relatives such as me to calm down. But hey, he always did what he wanted (…) It relieved me to say certain things, it put me at peace with a lot of good or bad memories“, he explains. Subsequently, Eddy Mitchell does not hesitate to attack the entourage of the Taulier and the hygiene of his friend’s life, without taking gloves.





“Sometimes he surrounded himself with margoulins, terrible people, and it was a bit normal for him to be betrayed. I was not the only one to warn him, to tell him to behave better, to drink less, to go to bed earlier … He got really high (…) When he took disturbing things, I told him to calm down. But he wasn’t listening to me. He never listened to anyone“, he blurted out.

Aurélien Gaucher