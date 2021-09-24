Electric cars: made in Morocco, the Citroën AMI attacks the British market

Entry into production at the Stellantis plant in Kénitra in 2020, and following the success of the French and Spanish markets, the 100% electric small car will be launched on the British market in 2022.

Promising first steps with the Citroën AMI, the 100% electric micro-vehicle developed by Citroën and produced in Kénitra, in the plant of the Stellantis group, owner of the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Fiat brands. “Since the launch of AMI in May 2020, this small vehicle has been a real success”, underlines a press release from Citröen, specifying that AMI has totaled 9,000 orders since its launch, including 6,500 for France and 2,000 for Italy, the first two European markets where this vehicle was launched.

After France and Italy, the Citroën AMI is currently launched in Spain, Belgium and Portugal. The electric two-seater mini-city car is even preparing to cross the Channel, to conquer the United Kingdom, where it will be marketed from 2022, Citroën says.

According to the specialized site Automotive News Europe, more than 12,000 UK customers have already expressed their interest in the Citröen AMI. As a reminder, the initial production capacity planned for the Kenitra site for this vehicle is 20,000 units per year.





According to the Chevron brand, European consumers appreciate the innovative, “eco-friendly” and accessible side of the vehicle. In France, AMI is marketed at a price of 6,900 euros, it is also offered for hire for 19.99 euros per month. Its range is estimated at 75 kilometers, and its speed can reach 45 km / h.

The success met by Citroën AMI confirms the Stellantis group in its desire to accelerate its electrification strategy. Thus, in addition to AMI, another equally innovative and accessible electric vehicle will be produced in Kénitra: the Opel Rocks-e, the first sustainable urban mobility solution (SUM) of the brand à écllair. Orders for this new Citroën AMI twin model will start first in Germany and further markets will follow in 2022.