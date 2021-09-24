Elon Musk and his partner Grimes separate “halfway”

Elon Musk and his partner Grimes separate after three years of love, according to information from the “New York Post”.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk told the New York Post that he was separating from Canadian musician Grimes. The duo, a couple for three years, are parents to X Æ A-Xii Musk, a one-year-old boy. “We’re half apart but we still love each other, see each other frequently and are on good terms,” ​​the second richest man in the world (behind Jeff Bezos) said on Friday.





“My job at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas and travel internationally, while Grimes’s job is primarily in Los Angeles. She’s with me right now and Baby X is in the next room, ”said the 50-year-old billionaire, father of five other children.

The American newspaper revealed in May 2018 that Elon Musk and Grimes were dating. The couple were last seen together at the MET gala in early September. The 33-year-old musician walked the red carpet alone before being joined by her partner during the evening.