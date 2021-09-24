Elsa Bois (Dance with the stars 2021): Her sister Alizée is better known than she!

This Friday, September 24, TF1 will broadcast the second premium of Dance with the stars 2021. The opportunity to see the first steps on the floor ofElsa Wood with his partner Michou. And dancing is in the family since its sister in fact also. She even won a contest well known to M6 viewers.

The 21-year-old dancer, choreographer and adapted physical activities teacher is indeed the sister of Alizée, winner ofIncredible talent 2010 (season 5). The young woman had come to introduce herself with her dance partner at the time, Axel. And the two children, then 8 years old, had amazed the members of the jury Gilbert Rozon, Sophie Edelstein and Dave. They were therefore selected to participate in the semi-final and were acclaimed by the public. This allowed them to face the other finalists and finally win the 100,000 euros at stake. “In fact, the money is going to be in the bank until we are 18 years old. So we can’t use it for now … but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop dancing“, had entrusted the little boy to Puremedia at the time.





Today, Alizée has grown up as we can see on her Instagram account. On her biography, she specifies that she still does dance. And it is at the Ribas dance school in Lyon that she indulges her passion, but without her partner at the time.

Alizée is not the only one to have won a competition on a well-known channel. In 2011, Elsa Bois participated in Who will be the best tonight? A special children’s edition which was presented by Christophe Dechavanne and Victoria Silvstedt, on TF1. With her dance partner Quentin, the beautiful brunette caused a sensation with the jury made up of Kamel Ouali, Hélène Ségara and Virginie Hocq. As proof, the duo won the show. Maybe she will be so lucky this year, in Dance with the stars.