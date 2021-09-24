“Elysée 2022”: When Valérie Pécresse does not recognize the singer Gims who is one of her supporters

It is a wink that did not touch Valérie Pécresse. Thursday evening on France 2, for the kickoff of “Elysée 2022”, the new political offer of France 2, Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto received the president of the Ile-de-France region, candidate for the presidential election . To conclude this first part in which the guest reacted to various topical issues, Léa Salamé wanted to know Valérie Pécresse’s opinion on two of her claimed supporters – Alain Delon and Gims – but without naming them at first.

“Don’t you recognize your supporters?”

After the broadcast of a short video excerpt in which the French actor evokes the candidate, Thomas Sotto this time broadcast a sound excerpt from a piece by Gims “Est-ce-que tu m’aime”. “Do you recognize it or not? Who is it ?“, he asked the boss of the Ile-de-France region, visibly dubious.”You do not recognize your supporters?“, the journalist wondered before giving his guest the correct answer.

“Is it Gims there? I did not recognize him“, confessed Valérie Pécresse.”I also like Gims but I do not know the whole repertoire of Gims. (…) With Gims, what we are doing is trying to bring out talents in the estates and to move things forward with young people“, she added. puremedias.com suggests that you review this sequence.

As for the hearings, “Elysée 2022” suffered as expected from head-on competition from the debate organized at the same time by BFMTV between Eric Zemmour and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who took the lead in the hearings, where France 2 had to be content sixth place according to Médiamétrie, with 1.05 million curious (5.1% of 4+).