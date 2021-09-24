Eruption of the volcano in the Canaries: is the cloud that will fly over France and Occitania dangerous?

the essential

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, on the Spanish island of La Palma, produced heavy fumes of sulfur dioxide, creating a cloud. This one is heading towards France and should reach the Pyrenees during the day of Friday.

This Sunday, September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, placed under close surveillance, erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the tourist archipelago of the Canaries. This eruption caused the formation of a cloud of sulfur dioxide, potentially dangerous for the populations.

Is the cloud coming to Europe?

According to scientists’ observations, the cloud is already present in France on Thursday, September 23 in the south of France, in very low concentration. It is between Friday 24 and Monday 27 that the clouds of sulfur dioxide should really arrive on the country. Sulfur dioxide is likely to “promote acid rain and degrade stone”, details the Ministry of Ecology on its site.

According to Pascal Boureau, former meteorologist of Météo France, a “rise to the southwest, which arrives on Spain, then France on the side of the Pyrenees” will take place during the day of Friday, September 24. A plume of gas has already been sent to Morocco, to the east, without “direct problem”, informs Ludovic Leduc, volcanologist for Objectif volcanoes.

Should we fear the fallout from this cloud?

This cloud that was created after the eruption of Cumbre Vieja is notably composed of sulfur dioxide, a magmatic gas. Sulfur can become problematic the moment it comes into contact with water, present in the atmosphere. “It then forms drops of acid, called an aerosol, which can refract the sun’s rays if they are in large quantities” reports Ludovic Leduc. For him, a “plume of gas” could “pass over” our home, but “the quantity of gas coming out of this eruption is not large enough to cause problems”. Thus, the gas plume will be too diluted to be perceived by the French.





This sulfur dioxide will therefore form an aerosol in the atmosphere, which “can be taken in the streams” and arrive in the region, according to Pascal Boureau. “You have to watch your concentration, but it will be very diluted, especially with the altitude, there will be no real impact, this cloud can give the sun a little veil, but that’s all for the moment. . ” However, the European Institute has been monitoring the movements of this component in the air since Sunday.

In La Palma, however, the risks are very real, as sulfur dioxide remains a harmful gas. “Locally, the concentrations can be high and cause respiratory problems” informs Ludovic Leduc. Also, an acidity problem, due to the rains, may arise in the coming days in La Palma. Itching, corrosion on some tin roofs may be felt. There is also a risk of vegetation being “burned out”.

Was such an eruption predictable?

“It is a well-known volcano”, assures Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff, volcanologist and author of the Volcanmania blog. With a rate of about one to two eruptions per century, on average. Since the 16th century, six eruptions have in fact occurred, in 1585, 1646, 1678, 1712, 1949 and then in 1971. “You should know that this is the most active area of ​​the Canaries, so an eruption there n it is not surprising ”informs Ludovic Leduc.

Despite the predictability of this eruption, no notion could be given as to its precise location. “It is a volcano which is 25 km by 15 km, which is a kind of ridge, a volcanic ridge, the eruptions there are monogenic, that is to say there is not a point single exit, they can exit almost anywhere in the central sector of the volcano “, continues the volcanologist. So the people of La Palma couldn’t prepare more than that.

However, “the lava is advancing slowly, the inhabitants can therefore be evacuated” specifies Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff. “It is a volcano which unfortunately causes great material damage but we must prioritize the risks: for the moment there are no deaths or injuries.”