Etienne – Nice: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Saturday September 25, 2021, AS Saint-Etienne welcomes OGC Nice from 5:00 p.m., at Geoffroy Guichard. On which channel will this meeting of the 8th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What are the compositions of Claude Puel and Christophe Galtier? What is the program for the French championship today? Top Mercato tells you everything you need to know before the start of the Saint-Etienne – Nice meeting.





The 8th day of Ligue 1 begins with the match between Saint-Etienne and Nice, at Geoffroy-Guichard. 19th in the standings with three small points, tied with the red lantern Metz, the Greens of Claude Puel are looking for a first victory this season and want to end a series of four consecutive defeats, the last Wednesday on the ground of AS Monaco (1-3). In distress, the Forez club faces a formation from the top of the table. Seventh with ten units, the Aiglons trained by Christophe Galtier are two lengths from the third step of the podium occupied by Angers. The Côte d’Azur club is aiming for a rebound in the Cauldron after suffering its first setback of the season on FC Lorient (0-1).





Saint-Etienne team rosters – OGC Nice

What team composition Claude Puel (coach of AS Saint-Etienne) and Christophe Galtier (coach of OGC Nice) will they put in place? Come back to topmercato.com less than an hour before the start of the match, and we will give you the official line-up for the Saint-Etienne – Nice match.

Expelled against Monaco, Etienne Green is suspended on the side of Saint-Etienne. Yvann Maçon (calf) and Aïmen Moueffek (cover) are also unavailable. In the Nice ranks, Hicham Boudaoui (back), Kasper Dolberg (knee), Robson Bambu (shoulder) and Justin Kluivert (thigh) are absent. On the other hand, Alexis Claude-Maurice has recovered from a fibula fracture and is back in the group. Mario Lemina returns from suspension.

ASSE, the probable team composition of Claude Puel: Bajic – Moukoudi, Nade, Kolodziejczak, Trauco – Neyou, Camara – Nordin, Khazri, Bouanga – Krasso.





OGC Nice, the probable team composition of Christophe Galtier: Benitez – Atal, Todibo, Dante, Bard – Stengs, Rosario, Thuram, Guessand – Delort, Gouiri.

ASSE – OGC Nice: on which channel to watch the match live?

The Saint-Etienne – Nice match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video from 5 p.m. To watch the match between AS Saint-Etienne and OGC Nice, you will need to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer. While the vagueness persists for the TV rights of the L1, for the moment it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for the 2021-2022 season. To watch Saint-Etienne – Nice in legal streaming, only one solution in France is available to you: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video offers.

Score Saint-Etienne – Nice

Impossible for you to see the match live on TV or streaming? Or to be present at Geoffroy Guichard? Therefore, follow the ASSE – OGC Nice score in our results section. Goals, cards, changes … follow the game minute by minute and don’t miss a thing about the match between AS Saint-Etienne and OGC Nice. Here is also the program of the day concerning the French championship: