Europe wants to impose a universal USB-C charger

After years of promises from the industry, the European Commission has opted for the path of “hard” law: the presentation of a proposal for a directive to impose shipper and even a harmonized port, namely the USB Type-C.

“ I am very happy to see that the industry has come to an agreement, which will make life easier for consumers. They can charge their mobile anywhere thanks to the new universal charger “. These are the encouraging words of the European Commissioner for Industry, Günther Verheugen, spoken… in 2009.

In 2010, more than ten smartphone manufacturers agreed to standardize chargers around Micro-USB. This memorandum of understanding, twice renewed, however expired in 2014.

A new agreement was indeed proposed four years later, but it did not really appeal to the Brussels institution since it did not lead to a universal charging solution.





2021. The Commission concedes that “ the MoU has reduced market fragmentation and achieved near global alignment. Its implementation has reduced the number of charging solutions for mobile phones from thirty to just three. “.

However, his patience has now reached its limits since this protocol also allowed “ use of proprietary charging interfaces, and such a solution continued to be (and still is) in use by a major mobile phone manufacturer “. All eyes can only turn to Cupertino, where Apple persists in equipping its iPhone with a Lightning port.

Another concern, “ he never addressed the environmental problems arising from the persistence of these different charging interfaces and these different communication protocols for charging “.

After billions of euros and tons of waste, it’s time for legislative measures