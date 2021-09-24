European Union denounces Russian cyber espionage and threatens sanctions

The EU denounced cyber espionage activities on Friday “unacceptableOf Russia against European politicians, and is considering measures to sanction them. “Some EU Member States observed malicious cyber activity, collectively referred to as Ghostwriter, and associated them with the Russian state», Underlined the head of the European diplomacy Josep Borrell, in a statement released on behalf of the 27 Member States of the EU. “These activities are unacceptable because they seek to threaten our integrity and security, democratic values ​​and principles and the fundamental functioning of our democracies (…) in particular by allowing disinformation and manipulation of information.He warned.

Read alsoCyber ​​espionage: battle between Israeli firms





The attacks targeted parliamentarians, civil servants, politicians, journalists and members of civil society by accessing computer systems, personal accounts and stealing data. The German government in particular accused the Russian secret services of carrying out attacks of “phishing(Phishing) targeting German parliamentarians and denounced attempts to influence the country’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for Sunday.

Read alsoGermany: suspicions of Russian cyberespionage in the middle of an election campaign

German justice has opened an investigation “on a suspected activity of foreign intelligence services“. “The EU and its Member States strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all parties concerned must end immediately», Insisted Josep Borrell. “We urge the Russian Federation to adhere to the standards of responsible state behavior in cyberspace. The EU will come back to this issue at the next meetings and consider taking further action.», He indicated.