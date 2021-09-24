More

    European Union denounces Russian cyber espionage and threatens sanctions

    According to the EU, dhe attacks targeted parliamentarians, civil servants, politicians, journalists and members of civil society.

    The European Union (EU) denounced, Friday, September 24, cyber espionage activities “unacceptable” of Russia against European politicians, and is considering measures to sanction them.

    “Some EU member states have observed malicious cyber activity, collectively referred to as ghostwriter, and have associated them with the Russian state”, underlined the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the Twenty-Seven.The EU and its Member States strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all parties concerned must end immediately. “


    The attacks targeted parliamentarians, civil servants, politicians, journalists and members of civil society by accessing computer systems, personal accounts and stealing data, the statement said. The German government has notably accused the Russian secret service of carrying out phishing attacks targeting German parliamentarians and denounced attempts to influence the country’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for Sunday. German justice has opened an investigation “on suspicion of activity by foreign intelligence services”.


