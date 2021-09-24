Evelyne Dhéliat victim of cancer, she reveals her very painful fight against the disease

An essential face of TF1 for many years, Évelyne Heliat is one of the favorite animators of the French. The famous presenter can indeed count on a large number of fans to support her in all circumstances. A love that was very important to her at the time when she had to fight against the disease. Questioned by the journalists of the magazine S, the queen of the weather forecast thus confides like never before. Objeko tells you more.

Evelyne Heliat : his fight against cancer

Difficult trials

Present on television screens for several decades now, Évelyne Heliat has over time forged a special relationship with the public. After more than fifty years of good and loyal service on TF1, the septuagenarian is indeed a real star. Despite the passage of time, she does not seem ready to hand over. This professional activity continued to give him great joy. And this, with the satisfaction of being able to interact with viewers who are always very loyal. If on the side of her career, the presenter therefore knows a cloudless sky, life has not yet spared her.

In 2017, Évelyne Heliat was effectively losing his lifelong companion. That year, her husband Philippe Maraninchi deceased, a disappearance which obviously plunges the presenter in a deep sadness. But unfortunately, existence still had some nasty surprises in store for him. Five years later, the doctors discovered in her that she had cancer which was to become a heavy battle to be waged. Fortunately, the always very smiling blonde will be able to count on the support of a large number of her relatives, as she confided to Sophie Davant: “I have a lot of friends, real friends, long time or recent, young and old with whom I am very close, and who are by my side”.

A real fighter

Once the diagnosis is made, Evelyne Heliat must therefore take a step back from his work. For the first time in fifty years, she is indeed absent from the TV shows for several months. However, there is no question for her to give up, on the contrary. Moreover, this period once again allowed her to see how much the public supported her in all circumstances. The marks of affection were indeed very numerous on the part of his fans with messages which remain engraved in his memory even today.





For Evelyne Heliat, the most important thing was to quickly find his professional environment. Despite some advice, she decides to come back convinced that working will allow her to feel better psychologically, but also physically. A presence that also serves as an example. “I did not feel exemplary, nor a role model. But I understood thanks to the many letters received that my words, my attitude, the fact of being on the air could help some people. I am moved just to talk about it ”. For her, the important thing is above all to “Not to isolate yourself, not to ruminate, and to continue working if possible”.

A kind of therapy

After fighting cancer, Evelyne Heliat acknowledges having lived through an extremely difficult period on an emotional level. However, she refuses to seek help from a specialist: “I have never seen a psychiatrist in my life, I have never taken a sleeping pill. I am a fairly strong person, I think, like my mother … We all have struggles in life, and honestly, I think every ordeal I have faced has made me stronger ”. An illness and its consequences, which allowed Evelyne Heliat to demonstrate to what extent his determination was without Borders. At no time does she seem so to have lost hope or at least did not want to show it. A perseverance and courage which therefore command respect.

In summary, Évelyne Heliat will have gone through many trials which at times will have made him falter, but without ever falling. Like a reed in the wind, the famous weather presenter bends, but does not break. A strength of character and a combativeness which also allowed him to last so long on television with always the same support from the public. Moreover, if at her age, it seems logical to think of retirement, Évelyne Heliat does not seem ready to stop, however. As long as her management does not come to put a stop to this collaboration of more than half a century, the famous weather director of TF1 is indeed seen to continue a few more years. A decision which will obviously be likely to satisfy his many fans.



