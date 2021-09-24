Evelyne Leclercq reveals her astonishing salary for Tournez manège

Between 1985 and 1993, Evelyne Leclerc presents Turn merry-go-round on TF1. 28 years after stopping the show, she reveals the modest sum she received.
Flashback. Evelyne Leclercq made her appearance on TF1 when the channel was created in 1975. After presenting the television program to viewers for several years, she seized her chance and began to present programs. From 1985, she co-hosted Turn merry-go-round with Simone Garnier and Fabienne Égal. Almost thirty years after stopping the dating show, TFX has decided to dive back into the heyday of Evelyne Leclercq in the documentary They shone on TV: what happened to them?, broadcast on TFX this Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Evelyne Leclercq was paid with a slingshot
Turn merry-go-round was a huge success on French television. For eight years, single people asked themselves questions through a partition without seeing each other in order to get to know each other thanks to Evelyne Leclercq. The presenter goes back on the salary she was receiving: “For Turn merry-go-round, I had 2000 francs by me, or about 500 euros“. An extremely low remuneration compared to that of presenters, since Alex Goude recently revealed to touch 1,500 euros per program to present There is no mistake. A salary still much lower than that of Nagui, which is close to one million euros at France Televisions.
Her friends weren’t better paid
While Evelyne Leclercq finds her friends to discuss their projects, they too address the question of the salary of their time. “Us when we were on TV, we didn’t make a living“, begins Sophie Darel. She explains:”To present a prime time, I had 700 francs (107 euros, editor’s note) “, reveals Guy Lux’s faithful friend. As for Danièle Gilbert, she appears in particular in Midday first between 1975 and 1982, a variety show broadcast on the first channel of the ORTF: “I can tell you, I had 450 francs (69 euros, editor’s note) per week“, she recalls. Poor wages for great personalities.