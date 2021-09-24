Evening dress required at Fendi and Cavalli on the first day of the Milanese fashion week parades

Glamor, sexy outfit, party spirit. Evening dress seemed required at the Fendi and Cavalli shows of this first day of spring-summer 2022 women’s fashion week in Milan.

For this post-Covid reunion, street style photographers had also come to look out for the best looks of celebrities, on the lookout for a snapshot of Vogue director Anna Wintour, influencer Chiara Ferragni or director Luca. Guadagnino.

At the entrance to the shows, health pass and mask are compulsory. Inside, the public crowded in a less tight row than usual.

So it was Fendi who opened the festivities with a fashion show under the banner of glamor. “It’s hard not to be enthusiastic. This is the first time in 18 months that we find our audience with the feeling of an almost return to normal”, comments the CEO of Fendi Serge Brunschwig, visibly happy to welcome finally his guests.

On the catwalk, the collection of artistic director Kim Jones continues to weave the thread of the history of the Roman brand that the Englishman has embraced with elegance and refinement for two seasons.

The decor and the soundtrack set the tone for this collection which plunges into the 70s and the age of disco. Against the backdrop of Diana Ross and Chic, the models parade with looks and attitudes reminiscent of Grace Jones, Jerry Hall or Bianca Jagger.

The immaculate white of the first silhouettes, suits or wide trouser combinations, is like the blank page on which are gradually printed illustrations by Antonio Lopez, famous fashion illustrator, to contaminate the rest of the collection.

– “Homage to Antonio Lopez” –





Kim Jones has indeed found in the archives of the house a Fendi logo drawn by hand by the artist, the starting point of the collection and the desire to celebrate a work and an era.

“Lopez was a friend of Karl Lagerfeld and was always someone who inspired me. He was forward thinking, inclusive, admired by everyone from Andy Warhol to Steven Meisel and David Hockney. I wanted to present him. to a new generation “, comments the Englishman in the presentation note of the parade.

His brushstrokes therefore appear on kaftans, silk blouses and bags. More figurative designs with women’s faces become colorful patterns in leather marquetry, lace or shimmering jacquards.

The work on fur, dear to the Roman house, is not lacking with colorful coats of fox and feathers.

“Kim continues her momentum with her elegance, her refinement, and this touch of fantasy, this work between the past and the future”, commented Serge Brunschwig after the show. “He understood the brand, in its depth, he came to enrich us like a new member of the family”.

It was also in the company of Silvia Venturini Fendi, director of accessories, and her daughter Delfina Delettrez Fendi, designer of the house’s jewelry, that the Englishman came to greet the public at the end of the parade.

– The bestiary of Roberto Cavalli –

A little later in the evening, again glamor for Roberto Cavalli who presented the eclectic and electric bestiary of his new artistic director, Fausto Puglisi. The Sicilian designer, used to dressing Madonna, Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé, confirms with this second collection at the head of the Tuscan house the pleasure he takes in playing with the codes of the brand: he uses the wild tiger motif invented in 2000 by Cavalli and applies it to a loose skirt, a long parka, a t-shirt. Animal motifs never end: leopard, panther, zebra. Cutout evening dresses are sculpted with drape using the molding technique. The manifesto is clear, it’s time to party.