Evergrande leaves investors in the dark, focus on the German Ifo index, Morning meeting

After a gain of 3.8% in three sessions, the flagship index of the Paris Bourse is moving towards a hesitant opening. The appetite for risky assets is back after the Fed’s clarification on tapering. The uncertainties over the fate of Evergrande are nonetheless palpable as the deadline of Thursday midnight for the payment of interest on bonds amounting to $ 84 million has passed without any announcement from the giant of the immovable.

In Hong Kong, Evergrande dropped 10.5% at the end of the session after rebounding 17.6% on Thursday. The Hang Seng index nevertheless hovers around equilibrium, like the Chinese CSI 300, as the country’s central bank injected new liquidity into the financial system, bringing its total interventions to 460 billion yuan. (60.5 billion euros) over the last five days.

Ifo, the last stat before the German legislative elections

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose more than 1% on Thursday, with the prospect of an upcoming reduction in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve seen as a sign of confidence in the economy’s recovery after the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.





The macroeconomic agenda is sparse, which does not make it any less important with the publication of the Ifo business climate index in Germany for the month of September. Beyond the fact that this is the last statistic before Sunday’s legislative elections, this publication comes after the institute lowered its forecasts for the German economy this year. On Thursday, the IHS Markit PMI indices showed a marked slowdown in activity growth in the euro zone’s largest economy, both in industry and in services. Analysts expect the Ifo index to decline slightly to 98.9 points, from 99 in August.

Antin introduced at 24 euros per share

On the value side, Antin Infrastructure Partners, which should take its first steps on the stock market on Friday, set the price of its IPO at 24 euros, or at the top of the range of 20 to 24 euros, which values ​​it 4.1 billion euros.

Eurazeo announced that it had acquired a 70.6% stake in the capital of Kurma Partners, a management company specializing in medical innovation and biotechnologies.



