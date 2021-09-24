Evergrande’s debt comes back to haunt the stock market, luxury is under pressure again, markets news

After a gain of 3.8% in three sessions, the Paris Bourse came to a halt, overtaken by fears of a default by Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. The deadline of Thursday midnight (New York time) for the payment of interest on bonds amounting to $ 84 million has indeed passed without any announcement from the real estate giant, leaving investors in the dark.

The market is also digesting the further deterioration of the business climate in Germany, whose index calculated by the Ifo institute fell to a five-month low in September at 98.8 points two days before the general elections to designate the successor of Angela Merkel as chancellor. This third consecutive decline in the index brings “ further proof that the German recovery is running out of steam », The persistence of tensions on the supply chains and the soaring gas prices accentuating the pressures on prices and on production, underlines Michael Tran, of Capital Economics.

At 12:35, the Cac 40 yields 0.94% to 6,640.02 points in a business volume of 855 million euros. The contracts futures December on American indices yielded between 0.2% and 0.4%.

” Financial markets are interconnected “

In Hong Kong, the Evergrande share closed down nearly 12% on Friday after rebounding 17.6% on Thursday. Some of the group’s offshore bondholders had not received interest payments on a bond loan by the deadline, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Beijing recently called on the group to respect its financial commitments after warning the big banks that the group might not be able to meet its deadlines.





Christine Lagarde intervened in the debate within the framework of an interview granted to CNBC, assuring that the direct exposure of Europe in general, and of the euro zone in particular, is ” limited “. The President of the ECB also considered that “ all financial markets are interconnected “. His Fed counterpart Jerome Powell said Wednesday evening that the direct exposure of the United States to the debt of the Chinese group is low, while acknowledging that the situation could have an impact on financial conditions at the global level.

” China does not want a messy collapse of Evergrande that could lead to systemic problems in China’s financial sector, writes Mark Dowding of BlueBay Asset Management. In this context, we believe that China has strong control over the economy and asset prices and that it will relax its policy. He adds. The central bank made a new injection of liquidity into the financial system on Friday, bringing the total of its interventions to 460 billion yuan (60.5 billion euros) over the last five days.

Clearances in luxury, Antin starts off with a bang

Investors are taking profits on luxury stocks, as well as on major cyclicals, which stood out this week. Kering, LVMH and Hermes thus lose more than 2%.

Growth value with a profile often associated with luxury, EssilorLuxottica 2.4% decrease.

Against the trend, banks continue to advance. The market interprets the prospect of an upcoming Fed tapering as a sign of confidence in the economy, pushing bond yields higher. BNP Paribas gains 0.6% and Societe Generale 1%.

At last, Antin Infrastructure Partners jumped 26.7% to 30.40 euros after a first listing at 30.24. The group had set the price of its introduction at 24 euros, or at the top of the range of 20 to 24 euros.



