ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd’s murder appeals

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of African-American George Floyd in 2020.

Former US police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed the 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down on him for the murder of African American George Floyd in 2020, according to court documents released Thursday.

Read alsoDerek Chauvin trial: three weeks of damning testimony, under high tension

Derek Chauvin attacks on appeal 14 points of his conviction, pronounced on June 25 by the justice of Minnesota for having killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for ten minutes. He complains in particular that the judge did not order the solitary confinement of the jurors for the duration of the trial. His conviction had been greeted with a great sigh of relief in the country, which feared it would flare up again if it emerged free from the hearings.

SEE ALSO – George Floyd’s brother promises to push through police reform after meeting Joe Biden





Before Derek Chauvin, only a dozen American police officers received prison sentences for murders committed in the line of duty. On May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer, wanted to arrest George Floyd, suspected of having used a fake $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes. With three colleagues, he had pinned him to the ground, before kneeling on his neck. The policeman had maintained his pressure for nearly ten minutes, indifferent to the groans of George Floyd but also to the pleas of distraught passers-by, even once the pulse of the forty-something had become undetectable.

Read alsoThe shop where it all began is trying to survive the “George Floyd affair”

The scene, filmed and uploaded by a witness, quickly went viral and sparked giant protests against racism and police violence across the United States and around the world. Derek Chauvin has always assured to have followed the procedures in force in the police force to control a recalcitrant suspect. His three former colleagues, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, are to be tried in March 2022 for “complicity in murderAlso by the justice of Minnesota.

SEE ALSO – Joe Biden judges sentence against Derek Chauvin for murder of George Floyd “just”