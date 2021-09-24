More

    exposure of the euro zone “would be limited”, according to Lagarde

    published on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 08:47 a.m.

    The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, put into perspective on Friday the impact that a possible bankruptcy of the ultra-indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande would have for the euro zone.

    “I have very vivid memories of the latest stock market developments in China which have had an impact across the world,” but “in Europe and in the euro area in particular, direct exposure would be limited,” said the Frenchwoman. in an interview with CNBC.


    “At the moment, what we are seeing is a China-centric impact and exposure,” she added, as the ECB is watching the situation closely, given the interconnectedness of financial markets on the planet.

    The private conglomerate is drowning in debt of 260 billion euros. A default could result in a sharp slowdown in China’s construction sectors and cause turmoil in global markets.

    A time among the greatest fortunes of China, the chairman of the group Xu Jiayin stressed Wednesday evening that the group must “do everything possible to honor” its commitments.

    “It has a lot to do with energy prices,” she said, the other main temporary effect being the VAT hike in Germany, after the 3 point cut applied to the second part. 2020 to support consumption against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.


