More

    F1 Russian GP Free Practice 1 results

    Sports


    Zapping Autonews racing Porsche Mission R: the concept of electric pistarde in video

    Mercedes is already at the rendezvous of this Russian Grand Prix with the 1st time of the session for Valtteri Bottas and the 2nd time for Hamilton. They are ahead of the Red Bull of Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc (who will start the race last Sunday). Pierre Gasly is the first French in the standings with a good 6th time. Esteban Ocon is outside the Top 10 (11th) while Fernando Alonso is 10th. Winner of the last Grand Prix to date, Ricciardo is only 14th.

    1. Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes
    2. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
    3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull
    4. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
    5. Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin
    6. Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri
    7. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
    8. Lando Norris – McLaren
    9. Sergio Perez – Red Bull
    10. Fernando Alonso – Alpine
    11. Esteban Ocon – Alpine
    12. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
    13. Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
    14. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren
    15. Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo
    16. Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
    17. George Russell – Williams
    18. Nicholas Latifi – Williams
    19. Nikita Mazepin – Haas
    20. Mick Schumacher – Haas

    The second free practice session of the day is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. French time.

    to summarize

    1st free practice session this Friday morning in Russia for the local Grand Prix. Discover the ranking of this first 60-minute session on the Sochi circuit. Session dominated by the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

    Julien maron


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Basics To Nfl Handicapping!
    Next articleSplatoon 3: Hairy in the spotlight in Story Mode

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC