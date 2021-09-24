F1 Russian GP Free Practice 1 results

Zapping Autonews racing Porsche Mission R: the concept of electric pistarde in video
Mercedes is already at the rendezvous of this Russian Grand Prix with the 1st time of the session for Valtteri Bottas and the 2nd time for Hamilton. They are ahead of the Red Bull of Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc (who will start the race last Sunday). Pierre Gasly is the first French in the standings with a good 6th time. Esteban Ocon is outside the Top 10 (11th) while Fernando Alonso is 10th. Winner of the last Grand Prix to date, Ricciardo is only 14th.
- Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes
- Max Verstappen – Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin
- Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri
- Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
- Lando Norris – McLaren
- Sergio Perez – Red Bull
- Fernando Alonso – Alpine
- Esteban Ocon – Alpine
- Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
- Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
- Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren
- Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo
- Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
- George Russell – Williams
- Nicholas Latifi – Williams
- Nikita Mazepin – Haas
- Mick Schumacher – Haas
The checked flag is fluttering 🏁
TOP 10 | END OF FP1 👀
Bottas
Hamilton
Verstappen
Leclerc
Vettel
Gasly
Sainz
Norris
Perez
Alonso #RussianGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/CFXxySCkVH
– Formula 1 (@ F1) September 24, 2021
The second free practice session of the day is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. French time.
to summarize
1st free practice session this Friday morning in Russia for the local Grand Prix. Discover the ranking of this first 60-minute session on the Sochi circuit. Session dominated by the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.