F1 Russian GP Free Practice 1 results

Mercedes is already at the rendezvous of this Russian Grand Prix with the 1st time of the session for Valtteri Bottas and the 2nd time for Hamilton. They are ahead of the Red Bull of Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc (who will start the race last Sunday). Pierre Gasly is the first French in the standings with a good 6th time. Esteban Ocon is outside the Top 10 (11th) while Fernando Alonso is 10th. Winner of the last Grand Prix to date, Ricciardo is only 14th.

Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes Max Verstappen – Red Bull Charles Leclerc – Ferrari Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri Carlos Sainz – Ferrari Lando Norris – McLaren Sergio Perez – Red Bull Fernando Alonso – Alpine Esteban Ocon – Alpine Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri George Russell – Williams Nicholas Latifi – Williams Nikita Mazepin – Haas Mick Schumacher – Haas

The second free practice session of the day is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. French time.