F1: The Hamilton duel

Guillaume MARION, Media365: published on Thursday September 23, 2021 at 9:10 p.m.

After their collision at the Italian GP, ​​Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) are preparing to find themselves on the track in Russia for a highly anticipated duel, which began during press conferences.

The reunion time has come for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In the fight for the title of Formula 1 world champion in 2021, the two drivers remain in an impressive collision in Monza, two weeks ago during the Italian Grand Prix. This weekend, it is in Russia in Sochi, that the two men will face each other in a duel still as tense. ” I know what it’s like to fight for your first world title. For me it’s the 10th time (in 15 seasons). I know the pressure and the experiences that go with it, so I can relate to it. The important thing is to keep running hard but cleanly. I have no doubt that we will both be professionals and learn from the past. (…) Our competitors are much closer, if not ahead “, Initially launched in a press conference the Briton of the Mercedes team, in remarks collected by Motorsport.





“He doesn’t know me and I don’t really know him”

Obviously, the Dutchman’s reply was not long in coming. ” I’m terribly nervous, barely sleeping. It’s so horrible to fight for the title. I hate that. These comments show that he doesn’t know me, which is to be expected, I don’t really know him either. The important thing is to focus on myself and have fun at the front lines, which I hope to do for a long time to come, the Red Bull driver said. (…) Critics of my attitude at Monza? There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, that’s for sure. I got out of the car and looked to my left. And obviously he was still trying to back up, he was moving the steering wheel and trying to get out from under my car. So I think he was doing great. He also took a plane on Monday or Tuesday to go to a gala in the United States, I think you only do that if you are well. So I think everything was under control there already. Obviously, the duel between the two men does not seem ready to end there.