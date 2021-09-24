Fabienne Carat pregnant: after 15 years, she is turning an important page in her life

After seven months of silence, Fabienne Carat formalized her pregnancy with our colleagues from Current wife, Thursday September 23, 2021. In a truth interview, the 42-year-old actress, pregnant with her first child, gives an open heart to this baby she is impatiently awaiting. The upcoming arrival of this new being in her life is shaking up her daily life, and the pretty brunette has recently made a big decision …

For a few months now, Marseille is over for Fabienne Carat. She who camped for many years the famous Samia Nassri in More beautiful life (France 3) left the South to settle permanently in Paris. But until then, she had always kept her Marseille home. In story on Instagram this Friday, September 24, 2021, she announces great news and turns a page.

“Hello everyone. I am sending you this little message because I am in Marseille, it is my very last day. So I go to the notary to sell my apartment that I had on a pied-à-terre for more than fifteen years“, she launches a video to her loyal followers as she walks through the streets of the city. In the process, Fabienne Carat shares a photo with Corneille, who works in one of the Marseille agencies of Stéphane Plaza , at the notary.





Remember that last January, on the air Search apartment or house, Fabienne Carat and her sister Carole called on Stéphane Plaza. The PAF’s most famous host and real estate agent found them a superb apartment they share in Paris. A rare pearl where the future mother lives with the beautiful Carole Carat, who now officiates in House for sale (M6), her husband and the couple’s daughter, Victoire (3 years old).

It is well surrounded that Fabienne Carat prepares the arrival of her first child, scheduled for the end of the year. “There was a room that could be an office and I told myself that you never know what life is made of and I was right, she confided to Current wife. My sister is an interior designer, I gave her the challenge of transforming this office into a bedroom. It is not yet ready, we will take care of it in October because I have had a bit of a busy schedule so far.“A new life for the pretty brunette …