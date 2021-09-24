[Faits Divers] 150,000 euros of skunk seized from the “Pétard” brothers

ST.PAUL. The investigation began last March thanks to a first-hand tip collected by the police of the departmental security narcotics brigade. They learn that two brothers have become accustomed to trafficking in skunk, a variety of cannabis loaded with THC, both very fragrant but above all very lucrative. They therefore begin a series of spinning and surveillance. This allows them to locate two production sites in the heights of Saint-Paul.

The “Pétard” brothers are obviously identified. One is 23 years old and he lives on the RSA. The other, aged 40, works as a horticulturalist. A very useful specialty for those who want to develop a cannabis plantation. What followed would demonstrate that the know-how was there.

Monday morning, the police take action. They disembark simultaneously at the homes of the suspects. In the youngest, they update no less than 56 feet of skunk but also 4.1 kilos of ready-to-use dried buds. A mess of seeds are waiting to be planted and packaging bags are present in large numbers to constitute the doses. At the eldest of the brothers, investigators discover 47 feet of skunk and 3 kilos of dried heads. Almost 2,000 euros in cash are collected as well as a precision scale and a shotgun with a dozen ammunition. There is a small safe but it is empty.





8,000 euros per month for the horticulturalist

Placed in custody, the “Pétard” brothers are obviously questioned about the extent of the trafficking. The younger is not very talkative. It seems he is playing down the facts. To hear him, he would have earned only 1,000 euros to supplement his end of the month. The eldest, who exploits the family land, concedes on the contrary that he earns a good living. He recognizes a gain of around 50,000 euros over a six-month period. Or a little more than 8,000 euros per month.

Not stingy with information for two cents, the horticulturalist even admits that his mini-safe contained 15,000 euros just a few days before his arrest. Money that burned his fingers and that he slammed to have fun by buying a nice bike in particular.

The police received confirmation that the brothers’ small business was booming. Because there was little movement on their bank accounts. Proof that drug money allowed them to cover their daily expenses. All in all, 95 kilos of grass were seized for a total estimated amount of 150,000 euros. Which roughly corresponds to the price of a gram of skunk in Reunion Island, between 17 and 18 euros per gram.

At the end of their custody, the two planter-dealers were able to return home. This time, they are doing pretty well. Because they are entitled to a conviction in plea-guilty mode.

ERIC LAINE

