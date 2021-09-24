“False”, the ex-companion of singer Maurane loses his temper on Instagram three years after his death …

Singer and actor Pablo Villafranca is angry. More than ever. The latter made a bad find on social networks.

Indeed, the principal concerned made the recent discovery of false accounts. Accounts that pretend to be him … just that!

This identity theft, Pablo wanted to share it with his subscribers on his official Instagram page. “Friends from here and elsewhere, there are accounts in my name circulating, the only one that is mine is this one (https://www.instagram.com/pablo_villafranca/).The others are false , thank you for unsubscribing for those who have done it and for everyone thank you for pointing them out. In addition they have a crappy taste to choose the photos… THANKS TO ALL. #fauxcompte “, he noted on the famous network.





For their part, the fans immediately decided to “report” the famous problematic accounts. What reassure a little the ex-companion of Maurane.

Both have lived a beautiful love story for five years, a love story punctuated by happy moments. They said yes in June 1992 and had an adorable little girl on December 23, 1993.

