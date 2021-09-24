Fatigue, disparagement, overwork … Carrefour poorly rated by its employees

The group had not already shone in the eyes of its employees in 2020, with a rating of 4.5 out of 10. But this is an additional warning for Carrefour… The employees of the French distribution giant attributed in 2021 to their employer a note down from 4.1 out of 10, revealed Friday the CFDT. At issue: exhaustion and loss of strategic confidence.

“This drop is worrying because it is the result of a deterioration in working conditions and a loss of confidence in the managers of the company and their strategy”, deplores in a press release the union which carried out this second barometer ” I note my box ”and questioned more than 3,000 employees of hypermarkets, supermarkets and other companies of the group.





77% of employees believe that their management is indifferent to their fate

According to the CFDT, more than two out of three employees say they are physically and morally exhausted at work. For nearly three quarters of them (50% in 2020), the health crisis has contributed to deteriorating their working conditions.

83% of employees believe that this observation results in particular from a significant increase in the workload while, at the same time, 77% of the employees questioned believe that their management is indifferent to their fate.

At the strategic level, 69% say they are in the dark and complain of not being informed of the consequences of reorganizations on their businesses and their future.

A good point, however, for Carrefour, concludes the CFDT: 57% of employees still continue to be attached to their company. But this is less than a year ago: they were then 63%.