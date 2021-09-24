More

    Fiat launches special 500 “RED” series

    You may already be familiar with the RED brand. If this is not the case, know that this is a name associated with many large companies, whose common objective is to raise funds for the fight against pandemics, and in particular AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis.

    Co-founded by singer Bono, RED can be found today at Stellantis through a multitude of special series, at Jeep, Ram but also Fiat which launches the 500 RED. It is evidently illustrated by a marked red tint, which can be found inside, but only on the driver’s seat! Fiat specifies all the same that more sober colors in the passenger compartment and especially the seats (made from “Seaqual”, a material made from plastics collected in the oceans) united will be offered to customers.


    Fiat launches special 500 series

    The “first (RED) car in the world” will not be alone: ​​the 500 X and 500 L will be entitled to their special RED series, just like the Iride scooter you have in front of you. “Each car in the (500) RED family comes with a welcome kit including a hand sanitizer dispenser and a specific key shell”, specifies Fiat, which also announces a specific “biocide” particulate filter.


