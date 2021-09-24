FIFA 22 EA Play: the ultimate glitch for unlimited play

A FIFA content creator has just discovered an incredible glitch that lets you play FIFA 22 EA Play endlessly.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Performing this glitch carries a significant risk of being banned. We do not encourage anyone to make it happen, especially a few days before the official release of the game.

Players who are subscribed to EA Play can currently preview FIFA 22 for 10 hours. Some are already really looking forward to trying this new virtual soccer game after the beta release a few weeks ago, and it is showing.

Fans of the game have already been able to find the game’s weaknesses in just a few hours and have also been able to take the time to open a few packs on FIFA Ultimate Team to already build their dream squad.

Just a few hours ago, we were telling you about a glitch that could allow you to play EA Play for a few more hours. But a whole new glitch surfaced in the early evening this Thursday, September 23.





This technique will allow you to play FIFA 22 unlimited, without taking into account the 10 hours of trial normally given with the subscription. It is an English-speaking YouTuber by the name of Cast4way who posted a video on his YouTube channel to explain the manipulation. Discover the steps to follow below:

Create a second account on your console and subscribe to EA Play.

Launch FIFA 22 on your main account and as soon as FIFA 22 appears on your screen, switch to your secondary account.

Wait for the FIFA 22 page to appear, and once the game has launched, quickly return to your main account.

You need to be quick when switching accounts, this should be done before your second account connects to EA servers.

When you have returned to your main account, a message should appear on FIFA 22 saying that you are logging into EA servers with your main account.

You can now access any game mode on FIFA 22 while logged in to your main account.



